COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine has declared February 6, 2021, as Ronald Reagan Day in Ohio.

“On the 110th anniversary of the birth of our nation’s 40th President, Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and I are proud to recognize today as Ronald Reagan Day,” DeWine wrote on his Facebook page.

The proclamation cites the former president for revitalizing the economy “in one of the longest economic expansions in American history.”

