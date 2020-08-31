Roadmaster training facility addresses truck driver shortage

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new school is opening its doors to address Ohio’s unemployment and shortage in truck drivers.

Roadmaster Drivers School’s president Brad Ball says over the past few years they have seen more truck drivers retiring. Ball believes most truck drivers are baby boomers, which he says makes it difficult for employers to find new applicants in this era.

“You also have COVID-19,” Ball said. “It temporarily muted the demand for drivers toward the beginning. Now, the demand for drivers is increasing.”

The supply of drivers was severely hampered because schools had to do social distancing and a lot of schools closed down.

“A supply was held back and still is,” Ball said.

He says as he continues to see more people lose their job during the pandemic, he wants to help be part of the solution.

One of those ways he’s trying to help is by informing people that truck driving is an option for them. The course is only three to four weeks long and there is a lot of on-hands training. For those who are worried about the financial cost, he says there are options.

“There are a number of programs out there for people who are unemployed or who have been on welfare or for students who have been in the military,” Ball said. “There is workforce, career source, and a number of state and local agencies.”

Due to COVID-19, the school is reducing the number of students per classroom. However, Ball says they are enrolling new students every Monday.

“We want people to help get people more jobs,” he said. “A lot of people are ordering a lot of things online it’s really changing the supply chain. The demand for drivers is very hot right now and we’re getting a lot of requests from carriers.”

The Ohio Senate is considering a bill aimed at the shortage of truck drivers in Ohio. The bill would provide a tax credit to motor carriers for eligible training expenses for prospective drivers.

For more information on Roadmaster Drivers School, click here.