COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The streak of falling gas prices came to abrupt halt last week. After prices at the pump fell for three consecutive weeks GasBuddy reported the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area jumped 27.6 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.87.

Nevertheless, prices at the pump are still 9.5 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but still 55.6 cents higher than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas has risen 6.2 cents per gallon in the last week, up to $3.78 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.39 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.59.