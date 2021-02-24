Rickenbacker facility prepares to accept, handle cold-storage drugs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Rickenbacker International Airport is moving forward with plans to develop a pharmaceutical handling facility for cold-storage vaccines and other drugs.

The Columbus Regional Airport Authority announced Wednesday that it will use a $600,000 JobsOhio grant in order to convert existing terminal space at the Alum Creek Drive facility. The entire project is projected to cost about $1.5 million.

According to CRAA, the facility will include:

  • The ability to accept, hold and process drugs in a controlled zone with a room temperature of 15-25°C (59-77°F)
  • An additional cold storage zone kept at 2-8°C (35-46°F) 
  • Office and support area, including space for US Customs and FDA operations

The 9,600-square foot warehouse will be the first dedicated handling facility of its kind in Ohio, according to airport officials.

The project is open to construction bids at ColumbusAirports.com, with a goal of opening in the third quarter in 2021.

