Rhoden family victims identified; family and friends seek justice

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Officials have identified the eight victims killed in multiple shootings in Pike County on Friday.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader released the names and ages of the eight members of the Rhoden family who were found dead in four locations, victims of execution-style killings:

Hannah Gilley, 20

Christopher Rhoden, Sr., 40

Christopher Rhoden, Jr., 16

Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20

Dana Rhoden, 37

Gary Rhoden, 38

Hanna Rhoden, 19

Kenneth Rhoden, 44

Pastor Phil Fulton said Dana Rhoden raised her family in the Union Hill Church. He says she was a hard-working mother who loved her family.

“Very outgoing, happy-go-lucky it seemed like,” Fulton said. “(She) was friendly and just loved life.”

Three of her children, Hanna, Chris and Frankie Rhoden along with his fiancé Hannah Gilley were also killed in the brutal murders.

“All kinds of thoughts go through your mind,” Fulton said. “How could this happen? Why would anybody do this?”

He said he opened up the church to the entire Rhoden family as a place to grieve together. Pastor Fulton said over 100 family members have gathered there over the last two days.

“We are serving the family in any way we possibly can,” he said.

NBC4 spoke with a relative of the family, Johnny Gambill, who was on his way up to the church earlier today. With a tear in his eye, he said he’s looking for justice after this murderous rampage.

“They have to be some cruel people,” said Gambill.

There is still a heavy police presence all around Pike and Adams counties as investigators tirelessly continue searching for answers. A small memorial reading “Justice for the Rhoden’s” was placed near Union Hill Road, where officers are still guarding the road that leads to where the family members were murdered.

“Most of all, we’d like to have the perpetrators caught,” Pastor Fulton said. “To the community, I’d say be praying.”

The bodies of all eight victims have been transferred to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. At the request of the Pike County coroner, the same pathologist will perform all of the autopsies this weekend

Investigators said work at each of the crime scenes has been completed. The evidence is being processed at BCI laboratories.

Officials also released the 911 calls made after eight people were found dead after suspected multiple shootings in Pike County on Friday.

The first call was made from a woman at 7:49 a.m. at 4077 Union Hill Road, the site of the first shooting reported to law enforcement.

“There’s blood all over the house,” the caller tells an emergency dispatcher. “My brother-in-law is in the bedroom. It looks like (someone) beat the hell out of him.”

She said there were two victims, identified as Chris and Gary Rhoden, that she believed were dead.

A second emergency call was made at 1:26 p.m. near the 700 block of Left Fork Road, which investigators identified as the fourth location of the shooting.

“I just found my cousin with a gunshot wound,” a male caller tells a dispatcher. He identified the victim as Kenneth Rhoden and said he victim had died.

The attorney general’s office has offered a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the shooter or shooters. Many law enforcement agencies, including the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111.

