Reynoldsburg City Schools students return in-person for first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the first time this school year, Central Ohio students are joining their peers in class.

“The kids are excited, I’m excited. I get to take a break from computer learning myself, so that’s pretty cool,” said Bradley Henderson, the father of a second-grade student at French Run Elementary School in Reynoldsburg.

Reynoldsburg City Schools students have been learning in a hybrid model for several months. Before bringing all students back together Monday, the district heeded feedback from families and opted for a 4-day in-person week. Wednesdays will be a remote learning day, with specifics left up to each individual school building.

“We understand that it is frustrating – all the changes that have happened. We have gone from hybrid to remote and back to hybrid, now we’re all in. There’s a lot of change and we know that parents are now parents and educators,” said French Run principal David Schottner.

Schottner explained students have grown accustomed to many of the COVID-19 safety measures in place during hybrid learning. The school used floor markers and masking tape to promote social distancing, required masks and extra sanitation of high touch surfaces or shared workspaces.

“Quite a bit has gone into this all-in change. We had the physical stuff ready, but now it’s the student re-grouping and the teaching strategies we’re getting ready for all-in,” Schottner said.

Preparations were also underway Monday morning in Columbus City Schools. The state’s largest school district began transitioning its younger students to a hybrid learning model in February. The first cohort of grades 6, 11 and 12 returned Monday and the remainder of students will transition to hybrid learning on March 22nd.

“You can tell they’re a little nervous, but excited at the same time,” said Tonya Milligan, the principal at Briggs High School.

Most CCS students have been attending school remotely for more than a year. Milligan explained, in addition to health and safety measures, the return to in-person learning will also include an emphasis on mental health.

“Our counseling team will be doing some social-emotional pieces, checking in with [students] socially and emotionally and seeing what support they need,” she said. “Many of them haven’t been in social situations with their peers for a long time and those are skills we need to strengthen back up so the dynamic in the classroom is very positive.”

Stephen Miller, the father of a kindergarten and first grade student at French Run said his children also benefit from the structure of in-person learning.

“I do feel like they struggled because they have a hard time paying attention when they’re staring at a screen all day,” Miller said. “So I am happy for them to be back in the school.”

Others said the return to school Monday felt like a sign of things turning a corner.

“It’s been really difficult,” Henderson said. “But I’m glad things are getting back to normal finally.”