Review board finds allegations of abuse of a minor by Columbus priest credible

COLUMBUS – A Diocesan review board has found allegations of child abuse by Columbus priest Kevin Lutz to be credible.

Reverend Robert J. Brennan, Bishop of Columbus, has accepted a June 17 recommendation by the Diocesan Board of Review for the Protection of Children that an allegation brought against diocesan priest Father Kevin Lutz, 69, is credible and that his name should be added to the published Diocesan list of clergy credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

Father Lutz continues on administrative leave pending further canonical and administrative processes. A determination of credibility is not to be considered proof of guilt, according to the review board.

This action and announcement are made in accordance with the Catholic Church’s Charter and Norms for the Protection of Children and Young People and the Diocese’s published Policies for Prevention of Sexual Abuse of Minors and Response to Allegations Thereof. The meeting of the Review Board was convened to assess the results of an investigation and make a recommendation to the Bishop as to whether the allegations against Lutz appeared to be credible.

Lutz announced his retirement from priestly ministry at St. Mary Parish in Columbus on September 8, 2019. The next day, September 9, the Diocesan Chancery office received a report alleging that Lutz sexually abused a minor during his tenure at St. Christopher Parish in Columbus from 1983-1986. That same day, Diocesan officials reported the allegation to Columbus Police and notified Lutz of the allegation.

On September 11, the details of the allegation were reviewed with Lutz after which he was formally placed on leave and advised about the steps the Church would follow as a result of the allegation. The Diocese then commissioned an independent third-party investigation of the allegation, interviewing both the alleged victim and Lutz who denied the allegation.

Priests on administrative leave are prohibited from the public exercise of their priestly ministry. They cannot publicly celebrate sacraments, wear clerical attire, be housed at any parish or on diocesan property, or identify themselves as a member of the clergy.

Lutz has been a priest of the Diocese of Columbus since 1978. His assignments have included: Diaconate, St. Matthew Parish, Gahanna (1978); Associate Pastor, St. Agatha Parish, Columbus (1978-1982); Teacher, Bishop Hartley High School, Columbus (1978); Teacher, Bishop Watterson High School, Columbus (1978-82); Associate Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Marion (1982-1983); Associate Pastor, St. Christopher Parish, Columbus (1983-1986); Associate Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Lancaster (1986-1988); Administrator pro-tem, Sacred Heart Parish, New Philadelphia (1988); Associate Pastor, St. Pius X Parish, Reynoldsburg (1988-1989); Associate Pastor, Christ the King Parish, Columbus (1989-1991); Pastor, St. Joseph Parish, Plain City and Sacred Heart Mission, Milford (1991-1997); Pastor, Holy Family Parish, Columbus (1997-2013); Pastor; St. Mary, Corpus Christi, and St. Ladislas parishes, Columbus (2013-17); and Pastor, St. Mary Parish, Columbus (2017-2019).

The Diocese of Columbus encourages anyone who may have experienced sexual abuse by clergy or others associated with the Church to notify law enforcement immediately and also the Diocesan Victim’s Assistance Coordinator at 614-224-2251, 866-448-0217, or helpisavailable@columbuscatholic.org.

Forms for reporting abuse are also available in Catholic parish and school offices and can be accessed from the diocesan website.