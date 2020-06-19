Retired Liberty Township Fire Chief John Bernans dies at 77

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Retired Liberty Township Fire Chief John Bernans of Columbus died peacefully with his family at his side on June 16. He was 77 years old.

Bernans was born on August 9, 1942. He served his country as a Marine in Vietnam followed by a 40-year career as a fireman. He spent 20 years with the Franklin Township and Perry Township fire departments, and spent his last 20 years as the Fire Chief of the Liberty Township Fire Department. He also served as township administrator for many of those years.

Chief Bernans attended Holy Family High School and Franklin University. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Sr. and Valentina (Miklasevics) Bernans, and brother, Rev. Father Arvids Bernans.

Bernans is survived by his wife of 55 years Mary Katherine (VanSkoy) Bernans, two children, John Edward (wife Nancy) Bernans and Laura Kathleen Bernans and four grandchildren, John Ryan, Jessica Lynn, Jacob Alan and Benjamin John Bernans.

Bernans is also survived by his brother Evalds “Eddie” (wife Mary) Bernans, and sister Margaret (husband Ron Burton) Bernans.

Chief Bernans will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery in a private ceremony with family and his firefighter brothers.

Calling hours for his funeral will take place Monday, June 22 from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Due to social distancing recommendations, the Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell is asking people to pay their respects to Chief Bernans’ family in the following manner: last names beginning A-H 1-2 p.m. or 8-9 p.m., I-M 2-3 p.m. or 7-8 p.m., N-Z 3-4 p.m or 6-7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Chief Bernans strongly believed in the advancement of his firefighters’ education. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family ask that you support his legacy by making a direct donation or contribution in his name to the Liberty Township Fire Department.

Money raised will help support Liberty Township Firefighters’ continuing education and help support the Chief John Bernans Future Firefighters Scholarship Fund for those candidates from Liberty Township interested in a career in the fire service, which will be given annually to a graduating high school senior.