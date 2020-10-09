Retired FBI agent says extremist groups on the rise in Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — According to a criminal complaint, the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was first discussed during a meeting in central Ohio.

Now, a local retired FBI special agent is warning people this can happen anywhere.

“You assume nothing is going on, everything is quiet and peaceful but the reality is things like this are going on all the time,” said Harry Trombitas, FBI Special Agent, retired.

Trombitas says extremist groups are on the rise nationwide and that includes Ohio. According to court documents, a group of 15 people, including two of those arrested in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer, gathered in Dublin on June 6, 2020.

“Never assume because you live in Dublin, or Hilliard, or Upper Arlington that these conversations don’t occur, because they can,” said Trombitas.

Trombitas said if someone sees something, they need to say something and report it to law enforcement. It’s not just strangers; he said we all should keep an eye on those around us.

“These individuals who are on this pathway to violence often communicate with their friends, their family, they post things on social sites. They give clear indicators that they’re on this pathway,” said Trombitas.