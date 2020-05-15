Restaurants and bars prepare to reopen for outside service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Under the ‘Responsible Restart Ohio’ plan, restaurants and bars are allowed to reopen outdoor seating only on Friday, May 15 and some establishments are not wasting any time.

“They didn’t tell us a time, they just said tomorrow, so 12:01 is tomorrow and I do know of a few other bars doing it along with me,” said Dan Starek, owner of Oldfield’s North Fourth Tavern near campus.

When Starek reopens, he’ll be open for two hours starting at midnight. When restaurants were ordered to close two months ago, they were given a specific time of 9:00 p.m. As for reopening, the state said restaurants and bars can open with outdoor seating only on May 15th but didn’t specify on a time.

Starek says he’s opening right away for a couple hours because he’s allowed and he needs the business.

“Our biggest days really are March and April and we didn’t get those sales,” he said. “We need the sales. I need to hire people back. I laid off over 20 people. Hopefully this will help bring them back and help contribute to them being able to survive.”

Zeno’s also posted on it’s Facebook page that it would be opening at midnight. In Olde Towne East, while the Olde Towne Tavern is not opening up at midnight, it did spend part of the day Thursday getting its patio ready for Friday.

“Six feet apart tables, we only have eight, rather than our 12,” said Carla Dodeci, General Manager of Olde Towne Tavern. “We have a set of rules about not moving tables, a sign in at the front, you can do call ahead seating, we’ll call you when your table’s ready.”

Restaurants and bars that choose to reopen outdoor seating have to follow a list of rules from the state. This includes not having parties bigger than 10 people, having tables at least six feet apart and having employees who can, depending on their role, wear masks.

Starek says Oldfield’s is following all rules and recommendations as well as more than what is on the list.

“Legitimately, anything that has to be done to make [customers] feel safe we’re going to do it because we have to feel safe too,” he said.

Just because restaurants are allowed to open outdoor seating on May 15 does not mean all of them are. It’s a good idea to check before going. Restaurants are allowed to open up indoor seating on May 21.