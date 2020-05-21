Restaurant owners try to understand, implement state-ordered guidelines ahead of reopening

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Restaurants across Ohio are allowed to reopen to dine-in customers Thursday after they had been closed for about two months under state orders in response to the coronavirus. In order to open, they have to obey the ‘Dine Safe Ohio Order.’ In efforts to abide by the order, barriers made up of shower liners will be in between some tables at Forno in the Short North.

“This is not pretty, we have to put this here,” said Chris Corso, owner of the restaurant.

He also owns five other restaurants and bars including Standard Hall. Standard Hall got two warnings from Columbus Public Health last week for violating social distance rules when only outdoor seating was allowed. He doesn’t want anymore.

“We’re trying to be safe. We’re trying to both things,” he said. “How do we get people back to work? How do we keep the customers safe?”

Corso says he’s run in to some confusion when it comes to making sure his restaurants are in compliance. One of his restaurants is in Dublin and falls under Franklin County Public Health (FCPH) jurisdiction while his other establishments fall under Columbus Public Health (CPH) jurisdiction.

He says when it comes to his Dublin restaurant, he was told by FCPH that shower curtain barriers would not be allowed but says in Columbus he was told by CPH shower curtain barriers would be okay.

NBC4 was told the opposite. According to a spokesperson for CPH, shower curtains are not allowed and barriers need to be a hard surface. A spokesperson for Franklin County Public Health says shower curtains will be allowed as long as they are not cloth and meet certain standards.

“There will be some differences and that’s just because we’re all human and you’re going to have some local health departments interpret something,” said John Barker, President & CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

Barker suggests all restaurants work with their local health departments.

“This is 51 percent of the food dollar that’s represented by restaurants so getting this business to begin to come back is really critical for Ohio,” he said. “What they’re trying to solve for is make sure the employees feel safe and the guests feel safe so the whole experience is a good one.”

Corso’s restaurants will not be open Thursday. Before opening any of them, he says he wants more clarification from health officials about social distancing in the kitchen and on sidewalks in case there are lines.