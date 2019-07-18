Residents rush to get fans ahead of hottest heat wave in more than a year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A heat wave is poised to hit central Ohio over the next four days. With the hottest forecasted temperatures in more than a year in the forecast, many central Ohio residents are making sure they have fans ready to go.

Without a fan in her home, Marianne Leffler said it was 92 degrees in her house.

“We were going outside me and the kids and took them to the park,” Leffler said.

She said it was cooler outside than it was inside. With three grandchildren living with her, it was just too hot.

“They were having me take the hose and hose them off. My one grandchild couldn’t play football it was too hot,” Leffler said.

However, with a free fan she got from LifeCare Alliance, her home is now about 20 degrees cooler.

That fan is just one of hundreds of fans the organization has given out to people in need so far this year.

“Many people in the community don’t have air conditioning or can’t turn it on,” LifeCare Alliance

President Chuck Gehring said.

NBC4 Chief Meteorologist Dave Mazza said the hottest days this week should be Friday and Saturday, with “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits. On top of that, National Weather Service has already issued a heat advisory for Thursday.

“It’s going to be very dangerous in the heat index the next few days,” Gehring said.

At Ace Hardware, employees said fans are flying off the shelves.

“We’ve had a lot of people coming in preparing for the heat this weekend,” assistant store manager Joseph Moore said.

With the rising temperatures, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are the two things to be aware of the next few days.

“Your skin gets very clammy, you get nauseous, you get a headache and then feel faint,” Gehring.

For those worried about the heat like Leffler, having a fan is key.

“It’s not that hard to get help. I called the number [for LifeCare Alliance] and everyone was so nice,” Leffler said.

LifeCare Alliance will be distributing more fans at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

If you need a fan you can call 614-437-2870.

LifeCare Alliance is also asking people to donate fans for those in need. They need approximately 1,500 more fans to have enough for the rest of the summer.