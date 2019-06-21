Residents find a way to enjoy Alum Creek park despite high water

LEWIS CENTER (WCMH) — Friday’s sunny skies did little to alleviate the flooding of some areas of Alum Creek State Park.

Even though several areas of the park are flooded, it’s not stopping people from getting out and trying to enjoy the weather on the first official day of summer.

“Yesterday you walked out you just got down-poured on,” said Jackie Bonath, who was at the park Friday. “So, this sunshine, it’s beautiful out. We’re just going to take any second we can get at this point, like literally second.”

And while there was no rain, some central Ohioans are still dealing with flooding after nearly a week of rain.

Friday’s sun may be good for the foliage in the park, but it wasn’t doing much to clear the walking trails.

High water also closed the Gahanna Municipal Golf Course.

The high water had people who wanted to be outdoors trying to figure out alternate ways to enjoy the day.

“We were hearing that the (boat) ramps are flooded and maybe you can’t even get the boat into the water,” said Kim Reynolds, who was at Alum Creek State Park Friday.

“First it’s like bummer,” Bonath said. “We want to be able to be out on the water or to be in the woods, but it’s just you know what we can change it, so we’re just going to play in it.”

Even though the beach was closed, people still found a way to enjoy the park.

“We just embraced the water,” Bonath said. “Let our kids splash around, our dogs splash around, and had fun with it.”

Several people said they wanted to take full advantage of Friday’s weather knowing more rain could be on the way this weekend.