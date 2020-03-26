Rescues need fosters during global pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Local rescues are looking for more foster homes during the COVID-19 crisis. Today shelters are changing how their operations are trying to save more dogs than usual.

NBC4’s Hattie Hawks has opened her home and spoke with a rescue about what it takes to become a foster.

“It’s just heartbreaking to think of these dogs that are going to be euthanized because of what is going on,” said RESCUEDOhio Director, Jillian Lenczicki.

It’s why local rescues including RESCUEDOhio are urging people to open their homes as fosters. During the COVID-19 pandemic, shelters are being forced to scale back operations and make tough decisions. The rural ones are being impacted the most.

“They’re not doing adoptions as much. You can’t come in, walk the shelters, so they are really trying to get these dogs out through rescues.”



Last week RESCUEDOhio pulled 14 dogs and this week they pulled even more. Some of the cases were urgent, including one of a puppy.

“She came into the shelter just before they were going to close. She is a 10-week old puppy and they were going to euthanize her because any dog left in the shelter they were euthanizing.”

Luckily, they got to her in time. They need families to open their homes, like yours and even mine.



Over the last week, Rella has mostly been laying on the couch and enjoying time with our dogs. Rescues will match you with the right foster dog based on your lifestyle and personality. Rella fits right in with us. All fosters are paired with a mentor to answer questions and offer support. Fostering is no cost to you.

“The rescue pays for all of your medical care, we provide a crate, food, toys, whatever you need,” said Lenczicki. In order to help more dogs, they need donations and lots of them. “We’re not doing events, we’re not getting in our normal donations.”



During this crisis, we can’t all wear capes or white coats, but maybe we can open our hearts and our homes.

Rescues are taking precautions during the global pandemic including doing virtual home visits and staying 6 feet away from potential adopters.

Rescue work is considered an essential business under the Governors order. If you are interested in fostering, volunteering or donating go to RESCUEDOhio.org.