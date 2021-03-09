Repurposed Columbus middle school ready to welcome first class of students

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With students returning to in-person learning at Columbus City Schools this Monday, the schools are making preparations to forge ahead with hybrid learning.

Dominion Middle School is a building that has been repurposed and is the district’s newest building for students.

Principal Dottie Flanagan spoke about the measures they’ll be taking starting next week.

Dominion Middle School will be seeing a new group of sixth graders for the first time starting Monday.

“We are thrilled to see students again in the hallways,” Flanagan said. “The school has been very quiet.

She said this will be a new experience for all students. Dominion is opening for the first time as a middle school building.

Sixth-grade cohorts will be the first students in the building as schools move to hybrid learning on March 15. Eleventh and 12th graders will also come back that same week, also in cohorts.

“Frequent hand sanitizing twice in each class, in fact: once when they enter, once when they leave,” Flanagan said describing some of the measures in place. “Sneeze guards on all of our desks, on our lunch room tables, and every large space area students will be at least six feet apart.”

However, some parents who did not wish to appear on camera said they would still prefer a virtual model that isn’t the current digital academy. They believe their children got more from their teachers more often and they worry about kids following all the mitigation rules.

“My thoughts about the whole situation is that we have no interaction now, so I’ll take two versus none, two days versus no days,” Kenya Johnson, a parent in favor of the hybrid learning model, said.

Another parent in favor of hybrid learning, Vanessa Savage, believes her kids will “be able to be really good sponges on those two days in the curriculum and the way they’re going to teach will definitely be worth it than just what we’ve been doing, so I’ll take it.”

Flanagan says other middle schools will return the following week, but this initial week is important for those sixth graders.

“Will give us the full week to orient two groups of sixth-grade students to the brand new building, to middle school, to sixth grade, which is a lot of work,” she said.

Flanagan also said she understand why some parents might be apprehensive about return to school.

“For that, I would say we have a plan for working with our families to support them through that asynchronous learning as the virtual learning ceases on the cohort face-to-face days to reach out and let us know and we can support families individually as needed,” she said.