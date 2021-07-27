Reports: Patrik Laine accepts Blue Jackets qualifying offer of $7.5 million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has accepted the team’s qualifying offer to make $7.5 million this coming season, per The Athletic and Sportsnet.

As expected, CBJ F Patrik Laine accepts his qualifying offer. So, his salary for the season is $7.5M. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 27, 2021

Laine was acquired last year in a trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg. CBJ also acquired Columbus native Jack Roslovic in the trade.

The move to bring Laine back comes less than a week after the Blue Jackets traded alternate captains Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson. Jones was sent to Chicago along with the 32nd overall pick in last Friday’s NHL Draft as well as a sixth round pick in 2022. In return, CBJ acquired Chicago defenseman Adam Boqvist, the 12th overall pick in 2021, a second round pick this year and a 2022 first-round pick.

Meanwhile, Atkinson was traded to Philadelphia for NHL veteran right winger Jake Voracek.

CBJ held three first round picks in the NHL Draft in which they selected Kent Johnson (5th overall), Cole Sillinger (12th overall) and Corson Ceulemans (25th overall).