Report: GM decides to sell Lordstown plant to Lordstown Motors Corp.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – According to Bloomberg News, General Motors has decided to sell the Lordstown plant to Lordstown Motors Corporation.

Lordstown Motors has been looking to take over the empty assembly plant for a while.

It wants to build electric pickup trucks and, potentially, delivery trucks for the United States Postal Service.

Its debut model, Endurance, is an electric pickup truck.

GM released the following statement Thursday:

“GM is committed to future investment and job growth in Ohio and we believe LMC’s plan to launch the Endurance electric pickup has the potential to create a significant number of jobs and help the Lordstown area grow into a manufacturing hub for electrification.”

According to Lordstown Motors’ website, the company is pushing #RideWithLordstown on social media:

“‘Ride with Lordstown’ is to ride with Ohio manufacturing. We’re honored to have the opportunity to build electric vehicles in Lordstown because the people and the Lordstown plant are the history and future of the auto industry. Lordstown Motors will be the name on the vehicles, but what will keep us running long into the future will be the talent, experience and hard work of the people who call Northeast Ohio home.”

Production is expected to ramp up as early as the second half of 2020, according to the company’s website.

Steve Burns, the man behind Lordstown Motors, said he was impressed with the Lordstown facility. He used to work at a company called Workhorse and is using its technology for Lordstown Motors Corp.

He said in August that he has received support from Workhorse and GM.

Also in August, the company met with Ohio lawmakers. Sen. Michael Rulli said at the time that he believes Lordstown Motors has the ability and technology to reopen the Lordstown plant.

Lordstown Motors has also talked about potential partnerships with Youngstown State University.