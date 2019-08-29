REPORT: Forever 21 is preparing for potential bankruptcy

Live Now
(CNN Newsource) –Clothing retailer Forever 21 may be getting ready to file for bankruptcy. Bloomberg News is reporting that the company is preparing for a chapter eleven filing.

Forever 21 has been working with consultants in an effort to restructure its debt. The company has also been trying to get additional financing, but so far, nothing has come through.

According to Bloomberg, bankruptcy could actually help Forever 21’s bottom line, because it would be able to recapitalize and get rid of stores that aren’t making money.

