Report: Dale Earnhardt Jr., wife involved in Tennessee plane crash

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton, Tenn. Fire Chief Barry Carrier says Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife were on a plane that crashed at the Elizabethton Airport this afternoon.

Earnhardt was transported to an area hospital, according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. His injuries were described as minor cuts and abrasions.

I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding. — Kelley Earnhardt (@EarnhardtKelley) August 15, 2019

The sheriff said Earnhardt’s wife and child were also on the plane, along with a pilot, one other passenger, and a family dog.

The FAA confirms there were five people on the plane.

Airport Manager Dan Cogan says a private plane has run off the end of the runway and caught fire. The FAA identified the plane as a Cessna Citation belonging to JRM Air LLC based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, for years have supported Nationwide Children’s Hospital through his Nationwide NASCAR sponsorship. In 2017, the hospital re-named an activity room on the 9th floor in honor of Dale and Amy, calling it a wedding present for the couple.