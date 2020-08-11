Big Ten fall football postponed, will attempt to play in spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Big Ten presidents have voted to postpone the 2020 college football season and attempt to play the season in the spring, according to the Big Ten Conference.

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Seasonhttps://t.co/BCiRSzeAPL — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 11, 2020

The Big Ten Conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tournaments, due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our primary responsibility is to make the best possible decisions in the interest of our students, faculty and staff,” said Morton Schapiro, Chair of the Big Ten Council of Presidents/Chancellors and Northwestern University President.

Over the weekend, Ohio State confirmed that incoming OSU president Kristina Johnson represented the university on a call among Big Ten presidents to discuss the fate of fall sports.

This decision comes despite significant push back from Ohio State players and coaches who advocated for a season on social media.

Swinging as hard as we possibly can right now for these players!! This isn’t over! #FIGHT — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) August 10, 2020

There’s been too much work put in!! #WeWantToPlay — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 10, 2020

At the last workout before fall camp, captain @JonathonCooper7 gave this message to his teammates. pic.twitter.com/AkITri5AKG — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 10, 2020

The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward. As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.



We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so. Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren

The postponement announcement came during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus briefing.