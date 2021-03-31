Report: 500+ Ohio police agencies adopt “Use-of-deadly force” standards

Protesters hold placards and raise their arms as they gather peacefully to protest the death of George Floyd at the State Capital building in downtown Columbus, Ohio, on June 1, 2020.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The State of Ohio announced Wednesday that 529 law enforcement agencies have fully adopted minimum standards for use of force and deadly force.

The state says this number represents 83% of law enforcement officers who serve Ohio communities.

The 2021 Law Enforcement Certification Report comes in the wake of high profile police-involved shootings, including those that took the lives of Andre’ Hill and Casey Goodson, Jr.

The report also lists 11 agencies that are in the process of adopting the standards set by the Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board.

Certification requires commitment to the following eight stipulations, according to the report:

The proper use of force including deadly force;

The recruiting, hiring and screening of potential law enforcement officer candidates;

The implementation of community engagement;

The appropriate use of body worn cameras;

The essential training for law enforcement telecommunicators;

The collection of data to demonstrate bias free policing;

The investigation of employee misconduct; and

The establishment of specific policies and procedures for vehicle pursuits.

In 2020 a ninth standard was adopted that limits the use of choke or vascular neck restraints.

The report says that 207 law enforcement agencies are also certified in additional standards. These standards include community engagement; body worn cameras; law enforcement telecommunicator training; bias-free policing; employee misconduct; and law enforcement vehicular pursuits.

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine says the standards will help foster trust in Ohio communities.

“A positive relationship between law enforcement and community members is critical to help ensure both the safety of the public and the safety of our officers,” DeWine said.

The Ohio Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board includes members of law enforcement, elected officials, academia, and the faith-based community, according to the report.