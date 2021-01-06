Rep. Beatty: These people are “equivalent to terrorists”

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Representative Joyce Beatty (D-OH 3rd District) spoke exclusively to NBC4’s Colleen Marshall and Kristine Varkony during Wednesday’s overrun of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“This is a very scary place to be right now,” Beatty said.

Beatty said that today was the first day on Capitol Hill for Congressional Black Caucus staffers whom she oversees. Although they are shaken, Beatty said they are all safe.

“This is like nothing I’ve ever seen,” Beatty said. “From the protest marches of the ’60s to Black Lives Matter. All I can say, I was on the same Capitol grounds when Black Lives Matter came. People were arrested, they weren’t even able to get to the steps. I’m very dismayed as to how this disruption could happen,” she said.

Beatty said the people climbing over barricades and barging into the Rotunda should not be considered protesters.

“I don’t want to call this a march or a protest; These were people who came to do harm. These were people who are equivalent to terrorists,” Beatty said. “I am angered that we have allowed individuals who are as disruptive as they are to take over the Capitol steps.”

Beatty made had no qualms about blaming President Trump for the danger.

“His fingerprints are all over… this is part of his master plan,” Beatty said of Trump.

“This is not surprising when you think about this president and how he has stoked these folks,” Beatty said.

Beatty said she was “Thankful for everyone who is calling in” asking if she and her staffers are well.