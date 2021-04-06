Renovated Columbus job resource center set to reopen Thursday

COLUBMUS (WCMH) – Franklin County and Columbus leaders will take part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, celebrating the future of many residents and three months of renovations at a resource committed to helping central Ohioans find jobs.

“Everything else is literally new, from the paint to the floors to the chairs,” said Scott Johnson with OhioMeansJobs. “Everything.”

While the ribbon cutting is Wednesday, OhioMeansJobs will reopen its doors to the public Thursday to continue the effort of putting people back to work.

The Columbus-Franklin County Jobs Center just completed $600,000 in renovations.

“Luckily, through CARES Act money with the city and the county, we were able to work with the Neighborhood Design Center and really come up with a design that was able to make it really what we needed it to be,” Johnson said.

Before the pandemic, the site, located at 1111 East Broad Street, helped some 100 to 150 people a day with jobs services like helping with resumes, preparing for interviews, and allowing visitors to apply for jobs.

“It just has a few computers on the wall before,” Johnson said. “Things weren’t spaced as well. We didn’t have this open feeling so individuals could really come in and settle in where they need to go.”

New lighting, a contemporary space, and access for those on the path toward employment.

In addition to jobs services, those who went to the center would also find 13 non-profit and social services organizations throughout the week.

“So somebody could come in not really knowing what they need and we could pair them up with the right organization to really get them the right type of services to get the best outcome,” Johnson said. “In the last year, we served about 5,000 unique individuals, so we’re ready to dig in and make that impact again.”

Throughout the pandemic, the center has been offering virtual services including job training.

Starting Thursday, people will be allowed to access the services in-person. However, an appointment is needed, which can be made by clicking here or calling 614-559-5052.