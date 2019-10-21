1  of  9
Remains of Central Ohio soldier who died in Korean War identified

Army Cpl. Robert L. Bray (Photo courtesy Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The government says the remains of a soldier who died during the Korean War have been identified as an 18-year-old Ohio man.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says the remains of Army Cpl. Robert L. Bray of Chillicothe were accounted for on June 6, 2019.

The agency says Bray was a member of Company C, 1st Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Regiment in the summer of 1950. He was reported missing on July 20, 1950 near Taejon, South Korea, and declared dead on Dec. 31, 1953.

Bray was identified following 2018 testing of remains initially declared unidentifiable that were transferred to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii in the 1950s.

Bray will be buried Nov. 6, 2019, in Bainbridge, Ohio.

