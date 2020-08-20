Reds announcer Thom Brennaman uses homophobic slur on live TV

CINCINNATI, OH – SEPTEMBER 25: Cincinnati Reds radio broadcaster Thom Brennaman, right, and his father Marty Brennaman on September 25, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Reds and Fox Sports Ohio announcer Thom Brennaman used a homophobic slur during a live TV broadcast Wednesday.

Brennaman was getting ready to introduce the Reds pre-game show when the Reds announcer, off camera, said, “one of the (expletive) capitals of the world” referring to Kansas City where the team was playing a doubleheader.

Thom Brennaman apologized on air shortly after 9:00 p.m. while calling a Reds’ home run in the 5th inning. After the apology, he was replaced by Reds and FOX Sports Ohio broadcaster Jim Day.

“I made a comment tonight that I am deeply ashamed of. I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith,” Brennaman said. “I don’t know if I’ll be putting on this headset again . . . I want to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for FOX Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody that I’ve offended here tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am. That is not who I am and never has been.”

NBC4 reached out to the Reds for a comment but has not heard back at this time.

