Red handprints stamped on steps and walls of Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Red handprints were stamped on the steps and walls of the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses say the people who did it told them the handprints seemed symbolic of blood they claim is on officer’s hands and blood caused by police brutality.

NOW: Troopers are starting to wash off some of the red paint starting with the “Hands up, don’t shoot.” Protesters here too. One saying you’re just going to have to do it “again and again and again.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/vr8cdfY65S — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) June 18, 2020

Troopers washed off some of the red paint with protesters standing near by. NBC4 reporter Eric Halperin reports one protester told the officers they’re just going to have to wash them off “again and again and again.”

“We have opened a case to document the damage and attempt to identify the multiple suspects involved,” said Lt. Craig Cventan of the Ohio Highway Patrol. “Troopers were not in the area when it occurred. When they responded, the individuals involved had fled the area.”

According to a flyer obtained by NBC4, this action was part of a planned protest.

Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder responded to the vandalism on Twitter.