COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–The Red Cross said their blood supply has officially reached its lowest point in years. Now, both the pandemic and recent tornado outbreak have heightened their concerns.

“If you’re able, please consider donating blood,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer for the Ohio Department of Health.

Both the Red Cross and the Ohio Department of Health are urging the public to donate blood.

The amount of blood units available has been severely reduced due to deadly tornados in Kentucky and Midwest.

“If you donate blood, your blood may go to Columbus, it may go to somebody impacted by the tornadoes, it’s really just the need, the Red Cross looks at ok, where is that need most and that’s where the blood goes first,” said Marita Salkowski who is the regional communications director for the American Red Cross’ Central & Southern Ohio Region.

That is why the Red Cross encourages as many blood donors as possible. Blood components have a short shelf-life and the blood supply needs to be constantly replenished.

“We can’t stockpile blood; you know it’s something that we need to keep rotating and getting on the shelves and then off the shelves. So, the idea is that we need to have blood on the shelves constantly, so we’re able to meet the needs of disasters like something that occurred with our recent tornadoes,” said Salkowski.

According to the Red Cross, the winter and holiday season is when blood donations typically decrease.

“If you’ve already made a blood donation and you’re not yet in your window to make another blood donation, please consider signing up to make a donation at the NBC4 blood given in January, because it is needed at this time,” said Salkowski.

NBC4 has teamed up with the Red Cross to hold an annual blood drive in January. The blood give-in between NBC4 and the Red Cross will be held on January 5th at the Columbus Airport Marriott. The event will take place from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm.