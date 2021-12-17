COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–In a list that is supposed to be about favorite winter light displays, the hands-down favorite is the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium’s Wild Lights.
NBC4 recently profiled a Bexley, Ohio family’s light display that has the neighborhood talking. The Pitts Family has chosen a movie-themed display annually for the past four seasons. Next year they might cause some controversy on the movie of their choice.
Really, there were no other top voters. However, quite a few honorable mentions came through with strong votes.
- City of Gallipolis
- Wonderlights at the Hartford Fairgrounds in Croton, Ohio.
- Licking County Courthouse Lighting in Newark, Ohio.
