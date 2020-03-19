Re-opening voter registration demands rise as challenges to primary delay mount

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The decision to shut down polling locations and suspend Ohio’s primary election has resulted in legal challenges on several fronts. On Thursday, a coalition of voter rights advocates demanded Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose comply with the National Voter Registration Act and the Ohio Constitution by reopening voter registrations.

A statement from LaRose’s Press Secretary Maggie Sheehan reads:

“The Governor and Secretary took the necessary actions on Monday to keep Ohioans safe and protect the integrity of our democracy by extending the March 17th election so voters can safely have their voices heard. Despite any inference to the contrary, the election has not been rescheduled, it has been extended.”

That interpretation is being challenged in court, along with other orders made on Monday and Tuesday. On Thursday morning, the Libertarian Party of Ohio submitted a complaint to the Ohio Supreme Court quoting LaRose’s directive 2020-06 which states in part:

“…in response to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s and Director of the Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton’s order closing polling places on March 17, 2020,” he was “suspending” the March 17, 2020 presidential primary election and “moving the date of the election to June 2, 2020.”

The Ohio Democratic Party is also challenging the order to change things as well. They want only voting by mail to occur through April 28th and no in person voting. The Libertarian Party wants absentee voting through May 12th and in person voting to occur at county Board of Elections.

At first LaRose cited the National Democratic Party Convention as a key factor in his June 2nd deadline. He says there will be enough time to get the party the number of delegates in time. But the Libertarian Party is holding its National Convention from May 21-25, and it says they deserve to have the same courtesy.

As for reopening voter registration, the League of Women Voters of Ohio, the ACLU of Ohio, the A. Phillip Randolph Institute Ohio, Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights, and Democrats all are pressing LaRose. The groups believe that when elections move, the protections of the National Voter Registration Act move with it.

The Secretary of State’s Office doesn’t view this as so much a move as it is an extension to a new date, despite how LaRose worded his directive, and says the election should only be open to people who registered by the original deadline. That would be nearly 15 weeks prior to June 2nd, if LaRose’s new in-person voting date stands.

Additionally, here in Columbus, right after voter registration closed, hundreds of new citizens were naturalized. They barely missed the deadline to register to vote. If the advocates get their way and registration reopens until 30 days before the election, they could be able to cast a ballot.

Nazek Hapasha works for the League of Women Voters of Ohio and says every eligible voter should get a chance to register to vote.

“Every American should be passionate about allowing every eligible person to vote, we have plenty more time to be able to do that,” said Hapasha. “Why not give every opportunity to every American to be able to vote? Why would we be trying to disenfranchise Americans.”