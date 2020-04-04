R&B singer Maysa teams up with Lincoln Theatre for a virtual concert

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — R&B singer Maysa and the Lincoln Theatre came up with a creative way to make sure the show goes on by teaming up to create a virtual concert from Maysa’s kitchen. Instead of buying a concert ticket, the singer is asking her fans from around the globe to donate from their couch to keep the Lincoln Theatre afloat during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Lincoln Theatre is the only urban performing arts and education center in Columbus.

Their fundraising event was supposed to be Thursday night in Columbus but was cancelled because of the pandemic and Governor DeWine’s stay-at-home order.

The theatre was hoping to raise tens of thousands of dollars for programs like Club Lincoln,

Backstage and camps for children in the community.

Lincoln Theatre went through a major renovation about ten years ago and opened in Columbus in the 1920’s for a spot where jazz lovers could come together. Music greats like Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Etta James and Columbus native Nancy Wilson all performed at the theatre.