A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast Saturday, bringing rain, heavy at times, totaling 1-2 inches in central and southern Ohio. A few rumbles of thunder are possible.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern third of the state south of a Chillicothe-Logan line.

A cold front will sag south, drawing colder air into Ohio behind the storm tonight, changing rain to snow showers Sunday morning, as temperatures fall back into the low 30s, potentially creating some slippery spots.

The weather will be sunny and seasonably cold Monday. High pressure will shift east to the Mid-Atlantic Tuesday, bringing a return flow of southwesterly winds and a quick warmup Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will bring increasing clouds Wednesday and the possibility of some snow Thursday.

FORECAST

New Year’s Day: Rainy day. High 56

Tonight: Lingering rain showers. Low 34

Sunday: Snow showers (dusting), windy,. High 36

Monday: Mainly sunny, cold. High 32 (19)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, milder. High 43 (22)

Wednesday: Clouds increase. High 45 (35)

Thursday: Snow showers, colder. High 32 (28)

Friday: Partly cloudy, frigid. High 23 (15)