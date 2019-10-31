Quentin Smith trial moves to closing arguments

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The fate of a man accused of killing two Westerville Police officers could be in the jury’s hands as soon as Friday.

Closing arguments in the Quentin Smith trial are expected at the Franklin County Courthouse at about noon, Thursday.

Smith is on trial for the murders of Westerville officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering.

Candace Smith, Quentin Smith’s wife, testified Wednesday that she heard Westerville police officers say “don’t do it, don’t it” in the moments before gunfire erupted between the officers and her husband.

Under cross examination, Candace Smith testified that her husband suffered from schizoaffective disorder and PTSD and had not been taking his medications. Judge Richard Frye later cautioned jurors they could not consider that information relative to the specific crimes.

The judge said no more witnesses are scheduled for either the prosecution or the defense. He said jurors will likely hear closing arguments Thursday afternoon and could begin deliberations Friday morning.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Quentin Smith could face the possibility of the death penalty.

