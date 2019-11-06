Jurors to begin deliberating in sentencing phase of Quentin Smith trial

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — On Wednesday morning, jurors are expected to begin deliberations for the sentencing phase in the Quentin Smith trial.

Last week, jurors convicted Smith of murdering Westerville Police officers Anthony Morelli and Eric Joering.

The jury returned its verdicts after just three and a half hours of deliberation. They found Smith guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder and one count of domestic violence. Smith was also guilty of two specifications that make him eligible for the death penalty: the purposeful killing of a police officer and purposeful killing of two or more people.

This week jurors heard about Smith’s history of mental illness, previous incidents of violence, and abusive childhood.

Dr. John Fabian, who interviewed and evaluated Smith for the defense, said Smith suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

“He just doesn’t emote,” Fabian said. “He’s like flat as a stone and that’s really based in depression in my opinion.”

Fabian testified that Smith’s mental illness, childhood with alcoholic and absentee stepfather, abusive mother and other factors contribute to his behavior as an adult.

“He’s made poor choices, no question,” Fabian said. “And when the officers walk in the door that night – that gets very complicated as well. But all of these other factors that I don’t think he had choices over placed him at risk to be in that situation and to make poor choices.”

The sentencing phase of the trial will continue Tuesday.