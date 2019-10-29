Skip to content
Quentin Smith Trial
Westerville police officers testify in trial of Quentin Smith
Opening arguments heard in Quentin Smith trial; jury excused for the day
Tribute service held for Westerville police officers killed 1 year ago today
Westerville police escort daughter of fallen officer to school
PHOTOS: Funeral for officers Joering, Morelli in Westerville
Westerville remembers Officers Joering and Morelli at church service, community gathering
Multiple semi-truck accident closes US 23 south in Pickaway County
South Columbus neighbors call Halloween decoration ‘offensive,’ resident pulls it down
Westerville police officers testify in trial of Quentin Smith
Columbus Police capture suspected burglars just minutes after break-in
Russia claims it has killed ISIS leader al-Baghdadi
Today's Central OH Forecast
Chilling changes for the mid-week & Halloween
Play Outsmart Smalley: 2019 NFL Pick’em Challenge
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa