COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Friday morning on “NBC4 Today,” a special visitor made his debut in the NBC4 studio: the morning team welcomed Brutus, the newest “Puppy with a Purpose.”

The executive director for Canine Companions North Central Region, Megan Koester, and his puppy raiser Nicole Carroll, also arrived along with Brutus to talk about what is next for our furry friend.

Viewers will now be able to watch Brutus in-studio each Friday morning at 6 a.m. as we follow along in his journey to becoming a service dog with Canine Companions.

To follow every adorable moment of Brutus’s training viewers can follow him on social media:

