Puppy found by garbage truck driver has leg removed, goes home next week

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — A puppy thrown to the roadside in a backpack and rescued by a garbage truck driver is recovering at the veterinarian’s office after surgery Tuesday.

Aaron Kinsel, an employee with Rumpke, was making his rounds in January in Colerain Township, near Cincinnati, when he saw a backpack moving near the roadway.

When he got out of the truck and unzipped it, he found a 10-week-old, Boxer-mix puppy.

Rumpke’s safety team picked up Tipper and took her to the veterinarian’s office. The vet said the puppy had a broken leg and dehydration.

Tipper had surgery Feb. 2 to amputate her rear leg that was broken in two places. She’s currently recovering in the vet’s office, but Aaron and his family are excited to get her home. Hopefully, they will be reunited next week.