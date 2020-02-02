Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

FILE – In this Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 133rd celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Pennsylvania’s most famous groundhog is slated to reveal whether an early spring is on the way or if winter will be staying around. At sunrise on Sunday, Feb 2, 2020 members of Punxsutawney Phil’s top hat-wearing inner circle are scheduled to reveal the furry forecaster’s prediction. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Groundhog Day 2020: For the First Time in History, Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Second Consecutive Early Spring

Punxsutawney, PA – This morning, Pennsylvania’sworld-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil once again predicted an early spring after his shadow was nowhere to be found, a prediction so rare that it has only happened 20 times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day and never two years in a row.

Residents of Punxsutawney and visitors from across the nation gathered to see Phil make his highly-anticipated weather prognostication, during Pennsylvania’s unique Groundhog Day celebration.