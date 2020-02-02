Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring

Groundhog Day 2020: For the First Time in History, Punxsutawney Phil Predicts Second Consecutive Early Spring
Punxsutawney, PA – This morning, Pennsylvania’sworld-famous groundhog Punxsutawney Phil once again predicted an early spring after his shadow was nowhere to be found, a prediction so rare that it has only happened 20 times in the 134-year history of Groundhog Day and never two years in a row.
Residents of Punxsutawney and visitors from across the nation gathered to see Phil make his highly-anticipated weather prognostication, during Pennsylvania’s unique Groundhog Day celebration.