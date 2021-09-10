Pumpkin Spice Latte: Central Ohio readers choice for the autumn drink

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — September has arrived, which means Pumpkin Spice Latte has, too. NBC4i.com asked readers where their “go-to” is for the seasonal drink, and they were not shy about their favorite places.

Leading the places are the national chains Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts. Locally, the named establishments kept coming. Here are your favorite shops to drink the PSL.

Roosevelt Coffee House

Roosevelt Coffee House website notes that profits from its roaster program support initiatives that fight hunger, unclean water, and human trafficking. The idea is to end these injustices.

Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery

Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery offers a traditional sitdown atmosphere with fun decorative art along with historical photos to enjoy.

Coffee Connections

Coffee Connections’ story started as a catering company in 2014. The company opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in the heart of downtown Old Hilliard in September 2016. What was a passion turned into a full-time career.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea boasts a rich history of making classic flavors and enhancing them. The website touts that the coffeehouse celebrates classic café fare alongside globally influenced coffees and teas in an environment that is both classic and friendly.

Java Central

Java Central encourages expression in a friendly environment. That expression can come from a conversation with a stranger who can become your new friend, or by enjoying its award-winning art gallery, and live events that focus on music and other forms of expression.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio State parking & traffic changes you need to know before heading to the Shoe

NBC4 Midday - Biden on vaccines

Woman searching for people who drove to Denver with her dad on 9/11 after Ohio flight was grounded

Retired firefighter remembers days spend at "Ground Zero"

President Biden announces vaccine requirement

Columbus City Schools encourages vaccines, not mandating like Los Angeles

More Local News