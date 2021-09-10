Pumpkin Spice Latte: Central Ohio readers choice for the autumn drink

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — September has arrived, which means Pumpkin Spice Latte has, too. NBC4i.com asked readers where their “go-to” is for the seasonal drink, and they were not shy about their favorite places.

Leading the places are the national chains Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts. Locally, the named establishments kept coming. Here are your favorite shops to drink the PSL.

Roosevelt Coffee House website notes that profits from its roaster program support initiatives that fight hunger, unclean water, and human trafficking. The idea is to end these injustices.

Porter’s Coffee House and Bakery offers a traditional sitdown atmosphere with fun decorative art along with historical photos to enjoy.

Coffee Connections’ story started as a catering company in 2014. The company opened its first brick-and-mortar shop in the heart of downtown Old Hilliard in September 2016. What was a passion turned into a full-time career.

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea boasts a rich history of making classic flavors and enhancing them. The website touts that the coffeehouse celebrates classic café fare alongside globally influenced coffees and teas in an environment that is both classic and friendly.

Java Central encourages expression in a friendly environment. That expression can come from a conversation with a stranger who can become your new friend, or by enjoying its award-winning art gallery, and live events that focus on music and other forms of expression.