PUCO chairman Sam Randazzo ‘not a target,’ DeWine says

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters Tuesday afternoon that PUCO chairman Sam Randazzo, whose home was raided by the FBI on Monday, is not known to him to be a target of any investigation.

“The FBI has not indicated that he’s a target,” Gov. DeWine said. “I’ve no reason to think he’s a target. We’re waiting for additional information, quite candidly.”

Sam Randazzo

At the early-morning raid at Randazzo’s house in German Village, the FBI representative said they were executing a federal search warrant for unauthorized legal activity.

“I hired him,” DeWine said at the press briefing. “I think he’s a good person. If there’s evidence to the contrary, we’ll act accordingly.

“But I’m not going to act without facts.”

Randazzo is chairman of PUCO, or the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. He also has ties to FirstEnergy, a company at the center of a $61 million bribery scheme to pass House Bill 6, a $1 billion bailout of two of FirstEnergy’s nuclear power plants.

Randazzo has not been implicated in the bribery scandal, but a company of his was listed in bankruptcy documents as being used by a FirstEnergy subsidiary, FirstEnergy Solutions. Two people have pleaded guilty in the bribery scandal, and former House Speaker Larry Householder was arrested in July on charges related to it.