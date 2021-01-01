Public Memorial set for shooting victim Andre Hill

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A public memorial service is planned to celebrate the life of Andre Hill, the Columbus man who was shot and killed by Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy.

The event is set for Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 11 a.m. at the First Church of God, 3480 Refugee Rd. in Columbus, with the Reverend Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Also expected to attend are U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty and Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump.

Hill was shot and killed on Dec. 22 at a home on Oberlin Drive in Columbus as police responded to a non-emergency call. The Franklin County Coroner has ruled the death a homicide.

Officer Adam Coy was fired by CPD following a termination hearing this week. Hill’s family has called for criminal charges to be filed against Coy.

Attorney: “Where is the humanity” for Andre’ Hill

Police body cameras were released Thursday and appear to show officers failing to render aid to Hill as he lay on the ground. Hill was later determined to have been unarmed when he was shot.

Columbus Police Chief, Mayor react to body-camera footage, “I cannot defend it”