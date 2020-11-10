Public art kicks of ‘Deliver Black Dreams’ racial equity campaign

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new campaign is kicking off with a hard-to-miss message on a 5th Avenue retaining wall in northeast Columbus. Over the weekend, six artists and more than a dozen others created a 5,000 square foot mural with raised fists and the words “Deliver Black Dreams, it’s for All of Us.”

“I hope people can connect to it. I hope they can connect to the message that delivering black dreams is delivering the dreams of all marginalized people,” said Marshall Shorts, the vice-chair of Maroon Arts Group.

Shorts is collaborating with community leaders and local artists with the “Deliver Black Dreams” campaign. The initiative is an extension of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests sparked by an outcry over racial injustice in the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody.

“It’s a great jump from ‘Black Lives Matter’ and making it an action statement,” said artist Lisa McLymont.

McLymont is the project manager for the Deliver Black Dreams campaign. She helped plan and execute the 5th Avenue mural and is overseeing several other large art pieces over the next year.

“Deliver Black Dreams was just like a perfect way to unify the visual projects with the desire to do something big for the world,” she explained.

The campaign is a joint venture between the Maroon Arts Group, the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) and the city of Columbus, which donated property for commissioned artists to create the large murals. In addition to the public art, grants will invest in Black photographers and filmmakers and mentorship opportunities will be available for young and aspiring artists.

Many of the murals painted onto plywood boarding up windows during protests have also been turned into temporary art installations, moving to different locations for display.

The groups hope to connect cultural products like public art to tangible changes in the Black community.

“We want Deliver Black Dreams to be aspirational, to serve as inspiration for the community at large to say, ‘We can make this city a place for all of us,’” explained Shorts.

You can find out more about the campaign and see a list of participating artists and locations by clicking here.