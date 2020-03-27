Providing fresh produce during COVID-19 outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO – APRIL 28: Heads of romaine lettuce fill a produce case at the Fruit Barn produce store in San Francisco. Laboratory studies commissioned by the Environmental Working Group in Oakland found the chemical perchlorate, a hormone disrupter, in four of 22 samples of lettuce traced to growers in Southern California or Arizona. A […]

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The city is partnering with a non-profit to make sure families have fresh produce during the coronavirus quarantine.

Mid-Ohio Food Bank, Recreation and Parks and Columbus City Schools joined forces to make this happen. The truck pulled up at the Columbus Global Academy on Thursday morning with boxes of produce. Eric Brandon with Recreation and Parks Department said they saw the need.

“About 100 bags of produce,” he said. “As you can see there is a lot more than just 100 boxes so the remaining produce will be packed up and will be made available for our senior program efforts that are run from this recreation center.”

Recent events with the coronavirus pandemic have raised food concerns. The produce is available, but volunteers are essential.

“I think the biggest thing is making sure we have enough hands on deck and enough volunteers to facilitate the moving parts,” Brandon said.

Organizers considered the event a success and are looking to expand the program to other areas of the city.