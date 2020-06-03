Protester who took part in downtown Columbus demonstrations tests positive for COVID-19

Posted:
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health tweeted it is aware of a confirmed case of the coronavirus in an individual who attended protests in downtown Columbus.

Columbus Health says the individual was symptomatic on May 27 but still attended the protests.

