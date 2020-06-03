Protester who took part in downtown Columbus demonstrations tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WLNS) - Scientists and engineers are looking at fuels and engines to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and lower costs of the U.S. automotive market for decades to come.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Co-Optima initiative released a report Wednesday on maximizing engine efficiency and fuel economy.

The initiative focuses on research that includes designing high-efficiency fuels, running engines on sustainable fuels, and vehicle technology strategies.

Around one in three of today's new cars have a fuel economy of 30 miles per gallon. Co-Optima is looking for opportunities for further gains.

For example, trucks make up 4% of all U.S. automobiles and are responsible for 25% of transportation-related fuel consumption.

The department's joint efforts including nine national labs, as well as, more than 20 universities and industry partners are hoping to improve light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty internal combustion vehicles. They believe these are likely to make up the majority of the U.S. automotive market in the future.