‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott to appear at the 2019 Parade of Homes today

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott attends the 2018 Creative Arts Emmys Day 2 at Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Home-improvement favorites Drew and Jonathan Scott will appear at the 2019 BIA Parade of Homes at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Building Industry of Central Ohio (BIA).

Twin brothers, Drew and Jonathan Scott are multifaceted entrepreneurs, authors and television personalities. They are the co-founders of Scott Brothers Global, a leading lifestyle and entertainment enterprise that includes the award-winning production company Scott Brothers Entertainment, the home furnishings collection Scott Living, and the digital design and renovation platform Casaza.

The Scott Brothers also host multiple top-rated HGTV series, including the Emmy-nominated and Canadian Screen Awards–winning Property Brothers and Brother vs. Brother, as well Forever Home, which debuted in May. Their shows are enjoyed by millions of viewers in over 160 countries.

All three of their books— Dream Home, It Takes Two: Our Story and Builder Brothers: Big Plans—are New York Times best-sellers.

In 2017, Drew and Jonathan were named Habitat Humanitarians, the highest recognition awarded by Habitat for Humanity.

Their appearance was made possible by Chase, according to BIA.

“We are grateful to Chase for bringing the Scott Brothers to this year’s Parade of Homes,” said BIA President, Matt Callahan. “Along with their mass appeal, they are really forward-thinking in the area of home design which is what the BIA Parade of Homes is all about.”

Click here for more information about about the 2019 BIA Parade of Homes.