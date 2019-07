THORNVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The 2019 Country Jam and Campout has been canceled by the promoter.

According to the Country Jam and Campout website, the two-day country music festival being held at Legend Valley in Thornville, has been canceled by its promoter.

This year lineup was scheduled to include Jason Aldean, Old Dominion and other country artists.

All fans who purchased a ticket will be issued a refund to their original method of payment, according to the website.