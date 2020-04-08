Pride Parade and Festival postponed to October

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The 2020 Pride Parade and Festival has been postponed to Saturday, October 3 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Stonewall Columbus.

“As we work to navigate through the COVID-19 outbreak, our number one priority is the well-being and safety of our community,” Stonewall Executive Director A.J. Casey said. “We are extremely grateful to everyone that helps make Pride such a special event each year and for remaining flexible with us during these uncertain times.”

Casey added the October date was established after lengthy discussions with local and state officials to ensure a safe Pride experience for everyone. She also said the postponement ensures various city agencies and organizers are able to provide the services and support necessary to host a large-scale event.

“The annual Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade and Festival is a long-standing and cherished celebration in our city,” Casey said. “It is all made possible because of the countless volunteers, organizers, and community partners that come together each year to host hundreds of thousands of people from our community and all around the country that come to Columbus to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”

Stonewall Columbus is also evaluating all options for hosting other Pride events including the Trans Pride March, Festival, Brunch, Poker Run and Ride for Pride in the fall.

“Today, we face a global pandemic unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes,” Casey said. “During this difficult time, we urge each of you to stay safe as we all continue to do our part to support and uplift all in our community and great city.”