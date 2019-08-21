Preparations underway for Columbus Marathon

The Columbus Half Marathon and Marathon are only two months away. Now is the time to start training and preparing for the big race. But this race is more than just another road race, it’s an amazing fundraiser for Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Dan Leite has seen this race change over the years and couldn’t be more excited for the 40th anniversary this October.

“It was my first marathon in 1995,” explained Leite. “It is such a wonderful community event. I love this race. It’s one of my favorite things.”

Race Director, Darris Blackford expresses his appreciation for the communities support at this event.

“This has been a great inspiration for the city. 40th year for the marathon means people have been coming back year after year to make this event happen; it’s inspiring,” stated Blackford.

These two veteran runners have some great tips for anyone who may be thinking about running their first half or even full marathon. Now is the time to start preparing so you don’t injure yourself.



HYDRATE! It’s crucial to hydrate not just on race day but an entire week before and during training. Drinking beverages with with electrotypes will help replenish your muscles and also help with recovery as well. CLOTHING. Don’t wear new clothing the day of the race. If you want to wear a specific shirt ot pair of shorts, buy them a few weeks ahead of the race. Wear them a few times to make sure they are comfortable and move well. NUTRITION. Make sure you are eating enough to sustain the excessive amount of cardio. It’s important to eat nutritious foods that fuel your body and non of the sugary laden or processed foods out there. WEATHER. Check the weather before the race. If it’s going to be raining you can buy a cheap poncho that can be thrown out after. Try not to run while it’s hot outside because it can be more difficult. If you do, wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your skin from UV rays. Running early in the morning or at night are great times to pound the pavement. If it’s going to be cold on race day or just during training, you can buy hand warmers to keep you warm in the beginning. Wear layers you can throw off if need be during the race as well. CONSISTENCY. Training is all about consistency. Make sure you are running 3-6 times per week depending on what works for you. No runner is the same and what may work for one person may not for another. Make sure you are running on the days you don’t want to as well. The more consistent you stay with the training the easier it will be on race day. TRAINING PROGRAM. There are so many training programs for free out there but an easy way to start training is running 2-3 times during the week between 2-6 miles. You will have a long run once a week. Increase the distance of that long run each week until you reach the goal of 13.1 or 26.2. SNEAKERS. Make sure your sneaks don’t have more than 300-400 miles. If you’re due for a new pair you can get your stride and feet looked at by experts at numerous local running shops. BUDDY UP. If you have trouble running alone, find someone else to run with and you can also hold each other accountable during your training.

“You don’t want to take any chances and just wing it but its also not that difficult to prepare yourself,” reiterated Blackford.



If you’ve been putting off a race for awhile now, there is no excuse not to just dive in. Nationwide Children’s Hospital is the beneficiary of the event so part of your registration fee will be going to a great cause. So far, more than $8 million dollars has been raised. You can see patients and children line the race course to encourage you as you run make your way to the finish line. For more information about how to register and a detailed course map, click below.