Woman and her unborn child killed in shooting

Philadelphia, PA (KYW) — A woman and her unborn baby have died following a shooting Friday night.

It happened near Ninth and Daulphin streets in Philadelphia.

Police say the victims included a woman and her unborn child, plus a 40-year-old man.

According to police, the woman was shot once in the chest, while the man was shot in both the chest and arm. Police say he managed to drive himself and the woman to Temple University Hospital.

Doctors attempted to save the baby via Caesarean section, but were unsuccessful. Both the woman and child were pronounced dead at the hospital.