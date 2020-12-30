Powell family hopes new year will bring new hope for son, 4 months, with rare illness

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — Many people make New Year’s resolutions to focus on the year ahead.

How about making a resolution to save a life?

That is the hope for one local family as they search for a matching stem cell donor for their son.

Amin and Jessica Ansari live in Powell with their 2-year-old daughter, Emily and 4-month-old son, Noah. This New Year, they have one wish: to find a donor who could cure Noah from a rare, life-threatening genetic disease he has been battling since birth.

“It’s hard to talk about, and it’s something hard to ask,” said Amin, Noah’s father.

However, Noah’s parents find courage in hope.

“It’s a chance at life, it’s a chance for him to grow up and be happy and healthy,” Amin added.

Noah developed multiple infections at just five weeks old, leading doctors at Nationwide Children’s to diagnose him with a rare immune deficiency called Wiskott-Aldrich Syndrome.

“You have low platelets, which make it hard, you know,” said Noah’s mother Jessica. “He has a risk of bleeding or he can clot easily, and then also immuno-deficiency, so he is receiving IVIG, which is basically an immune system through IV.”

“It affects one in one million boys throughout the world,” Amin added.

Not only is Noah’s genetic disease extremely rare, it makes him prone to infections and bleeding, making milestone like learning to crawl and walk a concern for his parents.

“If he falls or something like that and hits his head, he can have big complications, big complications,” Amin said.

So, the urgency to find Noah a bone marrow transplant increases every day.

“The good news is with a bone marrow transplant, if everything goes according to our plan, you know, it is a cure for him,” Jessica said.

“Be The Match” registry searches more than 35 million donors worldwide. So far, there are no ideal matches for Noah. Jessica and Amin remain hopeful for new donors every day.

“You could save someone’s son, daughter, grandma, grandpa, I mean whoever it is, it’s really the ultimate gift,” Jessica said.

If you’d like to help save a life this new year, it is free to join the registry. If you are between the ages of 18-44 years old, you can text SAVENOAH to 61474, and “Be The Match” will mail a cheek swab to your home. Or, you can visit https://join.bethematch.org/savenoah to register online.