Pothole Patrol: ODOT crews patch highways and ramps across Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After weeks of handling ice and snow, ODOT crews are now patching highways and ramps across Central Ohio.

“We’ve used almost two hundred tons of something that we call cold mix, which is what we use to patch potholes over the wintertime. And while that sounds like a lot of asphalt, it’s actually pretty low for this time of year, but it’s because we’ve had such a hard winter and the snow has been covering the pavement for so long, that we haven’t been able to get to those potholes,” said Brooke Ebersole, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT spokesperson Brooke Ebersole, says due to these warmer temperatures, they’ve been encountering more potholes.

Which is why she’s advising drivers to take caution.

“The best defense that you have against a pothole is to not tailgate the car in front of you. So if you allow assured stopping distance or rather switching lane distance from the car in front of you, there’s more potential that you’ll be able to change lanes and avoid a pothole if you see one out there,” said Ebersole.

And if you happen to see a pothole on a highway, ramp, or bridge — ODOT asks that you let them know.

“So if you do see a pothole while you’re out there driving on the highway, you can actually report it at transportation.ohio.gov. Those reports come directly to our crews here, they get out and fill that pothole as soon as they can,” said Ebersole.